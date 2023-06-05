Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina co-star in the new Peacock series “Based on a True Story” as a couple who decide to tap into the public’s fascination with true crime by hosting a podcast where they interview a serial killer. (June 5)
Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina’s true crime story
