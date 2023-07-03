Johnny Knoxville: I got ‘addicted’ to stunts, ‘scrambled my brains’

In the decades since Johnny Knoxville rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of. Now, by doctor’s orders, he is having to get creative to chase that adrenaline fix through much safer means. His latest attempt is with his “Jackass Forever” co-star, Eric Andre, and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe on their new series, “The Prank Panel,” on ABC. (July 3)