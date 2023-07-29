Will Arnett, Samoa Joe play ‘Twisted Metal’s’ killer clown

Will Arnett and Samoa Joe both play the same killer clown character in the new “Twisted Metal” Peacock series, adapted from the video game franchise. Arnett voiced Sweet Tooth, riffing on the pro wrestler’s physical performance. Interviews conducted June 28. (July 28)
Will Arnett and Samoa Joe both play the same killer clown character in the new “Twisted Metal” Peacock series, adapted from the video game franchise. Arnett voiced Sweet Tooth, riffing on the pro wrestler’s physical performance. Interviews conducted June 28. (July 28)