As John Wilson gears up to premiere the third and final season of his cult documentary series, “How To With John Wilson,” the filmmaker reflected on how a video camera changes people’s behavior — and how he exploits that for his show. The series premieres July 28 on HBO and Max. (July 25)
John Wilson’s ‘How To’ exploits what other filmmakers hide
As John Wilson gears up to premiere the third and final season of his cult documentary series, “How To With John Wilson,” the filmmaker reflected on how a video camera changes people’s behavior — and how he exploits that for his show. The series premieres July 28 on HBO and Max. (July 25)