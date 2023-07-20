Striking screenwriters and actors rallied in Philadelphia as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. Sheryl Lee Ralph of the hit TV show “Abbott Elementary” and actor David Morse spoke Thursday at Love Park. (July 20) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Striking writers and actors rally in Philadelphia
