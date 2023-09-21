Grammy winner 2 Chainz says his new collaborative studio album with Lil Wayne, expectedly titled “COLLEGROVE 2” is complete and will be out before 2023 ends. The Grammy winner, who also hosts Amazon Music Live, says this new season will include guests like global superstar Ed Sheeran, Latin star Feid and more to be named. (Sept. 21)
2 Chainz: new joint-Lil Wayne album is complete
Grammy winner 2 Chainz says his new collaborative studio album with Lil Wayne, expectedly titled “COLLEGROVE 2” is complete and will be out before 2023 ends. The Grammy winner, who also hosts Amazon Music Live, says this new season will include guests like global superstar Ed Sheeran, Latin star Feid and more to be named. (Sept. 21)