Actors’ union start negotiations Monday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers; Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation; Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is over. But it’s coming to movie theaters soon. (Oct. 3)
ShowBiz Minute: Strike, Blair, Beyoncé
