In an interview conducted prior to SAG-AFTRA declaring a strike, Deon Cole discussed starring in a dramatic role in his new BET+ series, “Average Joe.” The actor and comedian also discussed his role in the upcoming ‘The Color Purple” musical film, and his hilarious Old Spice commercials. (July 26)
Deon Cole turns dramatic in ‘Average Joe,’ and it’s no laughing matter
