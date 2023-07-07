Blindfolded and trying to escape an unknown entity in the Spanish city, the cast of “Bird Box Barcelona” discuss the upcoming spinoff for the critically acclaimed franchise launched by Sandra Bullock in 2018. (July 7)
“Bird Box Barcelona": The spin off fans can’t take their eyes off.
