Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises “Avatar”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Star Trek”, Zoe Saldana was at first too intimidated to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness” for Paramount+. (July 20)
Zoe Saldana explains why she first passed on ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ role
Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises “Avatar”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Star Trek”, Zoe Saldana was at first too intimidated to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness” for Paramount+. (July 20)