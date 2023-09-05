Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson has formally announced her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024. The Democrat shot to fame as a member of the so-called “Tennessee Three” and narrowly survived a Republican-led expulsion effort in the state Legislature. (Sept. 5)
Rep. Gloria Johnson of ‘Tennessee Three’ officially launches 2024 Senate campaign
Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson has formally announced her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024. The Democrat shot to fame as a member of the so-called “Tennessee Three” and narrowly survived a Republican-led expulsion effort in the state Legislature. (Sept. 5)