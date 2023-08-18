DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Nurse convicted of killing babies
Maui fires latest
Fires rage in Canada

Lawmakers in the traditionally conservative state of Tennessee are going back the statehouse to consider changes to the state’s gun laws and other public safety matters. The special session was called after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year prompted thousands of people to flood to the Capitol to make their voices heard on the issue. (Aug. 18)

Video

After Nashville school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers consider changes to the state’s gun laws

Lawmakers in the traditionally conservative state of Tennessee are going back the statehouse to consider changes to the state’s gun laws and other public safety matters. The special session was called after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year prompted thousands of people to flood to the Capitol to make their voices heard on the issue. (Aug. 18)
 
Share