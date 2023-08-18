Lawmakers in the traditionally conservative state of Tennessee are going back the statehouse to consider changes to the state’s gun laws and other public safety matters. The special session was called after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year prompted thousands of people to flood to the Capitol to make their voices heard on the issue. (Aug. 18)
After Nashville school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers consider changes to the state’s gun laws
Lawmakers in the traditionally conservative state of Tennessee are going back the statehouse to consider changes to the state’s gun laws and other public safety matters. The special session was called after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year prompted thousands of people to flood to the Capitol to make their voices heard on the issue. (Aug. 18)