Families from The Covenant School in Nashville, where a shooting occurred in March, prayed for Tennessee lawmakers and urged them to pass gun control policies in an upcoming special session. (July 20) (AP Video by Kristin M. Hall)
Nashville shooting families ask for gun reform
