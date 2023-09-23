A growing number of states are offering dental care to low-income adults who in the past had to rely on charity or the emergency room to treat their tooth aches. For some patients, they’ve waited months in pain or gone years without seeing a dentist because they could not afford dental care. (Sept. 23) (AP Video by Kristin M. Hall)
States are opening their pocket books to offer dental care to poorest residents
