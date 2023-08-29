Tennessee lawmakers have ended a special session touted to improve public safety following a deadly school shooting. Two legislators had a brief physical interaction in the House chamber after the session adjourned. (Aug. 29) (AP Video: Kristin M. Hall)
Tennessee lawmakers adjourn tumultuous session with accusations of shoving
