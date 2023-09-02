The Texas Senate is set to gavel in for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a political reckoning of years of alleged corruption that could lead to his permanent ouster from office. The trial begins Tuesday. (Sept. 2)
Impeachment trial of Texas AG Ken Paxton to begin; AP Explains
