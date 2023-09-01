Texas’ vision of armed officers at every school is sputtering under the reality of not enough money or police as a new mandate took effect Friday, showing how an idea that states are embracing in response to America’s epidemic of mass shootings is proving unworkable in many communities. (Sept. 1) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)
Texas school districts struggle to find armed officers under new state law
Texas’ vision of armed officers at every school is sputtering under the reality of not enough money or police as a new mandate took effect Friday, showing how an idea that states are embracing in response to America’s epidemic of mass shootings is proving unworkable in many communities. (Sept. 1) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)