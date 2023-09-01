Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Federal marijuana restrictions
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie

Texas’ vision of armed officers at every school is sputtering under the reality of not enough money or police as a new mandate took effect Friday, showing how an idea that states are embracing in response to America’s epidemic of mass shootings is proving unworkable in many communities. (Sept. 1) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)

Video

Texas school districts struggle to find armed officers under new state law

Texas’ vision of armed officers at every school is sputtering under the reality of not enough money or police as a new mandate took effect Friday, showing how an idea that states are embracing in response to America’s epidemic of mass shootings is proving unworkable in many communities. (Sept. 1) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)
 
Share