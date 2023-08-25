Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 650 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said. The prison is where condemned inmates are executed, but the death chamber was not affected. (Aug. 25)
Fire at Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate
