The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, asking a federal judge to force Texas to remove a roughly 1,000-foot line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that are meant to stop migrants from entering the U.S. (July 25)
Administration sues Texas gov. over Rio Grande barrier
