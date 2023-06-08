Nearly two dozen teenagers attending a summer camp in Texas were injured Thursday when an elevated walkway collapsed. It happened in Surfside Beach, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston. Five teens were flown to hospitals by helicopter. (June 8)
Teenagers hurt in Texas walkway collapse
