LGBTQ+ advocates reflect on Juneteenth gatherings
Groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. Such gatherings help highlight the struggles against discrimination Black and LGBTQ+ people have faced. (June 29) (AP video by Kendra LaFleur)