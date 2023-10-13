A Black high school student in Texas who was punished over his hairstyle has been told he’ll spend several more weeks away from his classmates. Daryl George is speaking to The Associated Press about his experience.(Oct. 13) (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi)
Black student in Texas punished over hairstyle
A Black high school student in Texas who was punished over his hairstyle has been told he’ll spend several more weeks away from his classmates. Daryl George is speaking to The Associated Press about his experience.(Oct. 13) (AP Video: Lekan Oyekanmi)