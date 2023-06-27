As a heat wave grips Texas, public appeals to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities have come with another ask of the state’s nearly 30 million residents: Conserve electricity if possible as demand on the power grid is stretched. (June 27) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)
Heat wave ups pressure on Texas power grid
As a heat wave grips Texas, public appeals to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities have come with another ask of the state’s nearly 30 million residents: Conserve electricity if possible as demand on the power grid is stretched. (June 27) (AP Video: Kendria LaFleur)