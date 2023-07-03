An ailing elephant that Thailand had presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday, following allegations that the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple. (July 3)
Ailing elephant returns home to Thailand
