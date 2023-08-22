Divisive ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to Thailand after years of self-imposed exile to face criminal charges on the same day that a party affiliated with him plans to start forming a new government.
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand after self-imposed exile
