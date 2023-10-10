In an interview conducted before Hamas’ attack on Israel, Barry Manilow says his ‘90s musical “Harmony” - which tells the tale of a group of entertainers in 1920s Germany - is more relevant than ever. Previews begin on Broadway on October 18. (Oct. 10)
Manilow says time is right for musical ‘Harmony’
In an interview conducted before Hamas’ attack on Israel, Barry Manilow says his ‘90s musical “Harmony” - which tells the tale of a group of entertainers in 1920s Germany - is more relevant than ever. Previews begin on Broadway on October 18. (Oct. 10)