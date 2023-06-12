Tony Awards make inclusive history, honor WGA strike

The 2023 Tony Awards honored the WGA strike while making history with Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee becoming the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting. “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Leopoldstadt” won honors for best musical and play. (June 11)
