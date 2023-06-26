A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another. States from Michigan to Georgia experienced power outages. A utility company in Memphis reported about 120,000 customers left without power. (June 26)
Deadly tornado hits Indiana, severe weather in 9 states
A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another. States from Michigan to Georgia experienced power outages. A utility company in Memphis reported about 120,000 customers left without power. (June 26)