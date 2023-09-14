The National Weather Service in Boston said radar data and videos showed it was likely that a tornado damaged trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday. The region is preparing for Hurricane Lee. (Sept. 14)
Likely tornado strikes Rhode Island, Connecticut
