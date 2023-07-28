In March, a tornado ripped through this small Mississippi town and people in mobile or manufactured homes were hit the hardest. Since 1996, tornadoes have killed 815 people in mobile homes, which account for over half of all deaths caused by tornadoes. (July 28) (AP video: Stephen Smith)
Tornadoes are killing more people in mobile homes
