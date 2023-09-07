G20 host India has proposed a global biofuel alliance that seeks to accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment to support the global energy transition. But biofuels have been under increased scrutiny recently given how growing feedstock for biofuels can destroy forests and grasslands or reduce the land available to grow food. (Sep. 7) (AP video/Piyush Nagpal)
G20 host India proposes global biofuel alliance to support energy transition
