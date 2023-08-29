Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days. (Aug. 29)(AP Video production: Rod Jussim)
Idalia becomes a hurricane, moving toward Florida
