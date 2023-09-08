Pelosi running for reelection
Turkish officials say rescue crews are waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill more than 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave. (Sept. 8) (AP Video: Mehmet Guzel)

Rescuers preparing to remove a sick American researcher stuck in a Turkish cave

