Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 3,280 feet in a cave in southern Turkey after he became ill. Mark Dickey, 40, fell ill during an international expedition in Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. (Sep. 7)
Race to save American trapped in Turkish cave
