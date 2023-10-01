Here’s the latest: President Biden signs bill averting government shutdown and criticized how the bill dropped financial assistance for Ukraine; A suicide bomber detonates an explosive in Turkey’s capital; A pro-Russian populist former prime minister wins early parliamentary elections in Slovakia; Admirers of former Pres. Jimmy Carter gather in Atlanta to celebrate his 99th birthday.
AP Top Stories October 1P
