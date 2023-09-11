Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave to the 700-meter (2,297 feet) mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the journey to the surface. (Sept. 11)
Operation to extract American researcher from one of the world’s deepest caves advances
