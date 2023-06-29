Struggling sea turtles get a helping hand in UAE

As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean. One program run by the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency says it’s rescued 800 sea turtles in its three years of existence. (June 29)(AP Video: Malak Harb/Baraa Anwer)