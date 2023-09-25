U.S. wildlife officials have finalized an agreement with Ted Turner’s Endangered Species Fund regarding the release of more Bolson tortoises on the media mogul’s Armendaris Ranch in central New Mexico. (Sept. 25) ( AP Video: Susan Montoya Bryan)
Biologists in slow and steady race to help North America’s largest and rarest tortoise species
