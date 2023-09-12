Google has exploited its dominance of the internet search market to lock out competitors and smother innovation, the Department of Justice charged Tuesday at the opening of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. (September 12)
Google’s massive antitrust trial begins, AP Explains
