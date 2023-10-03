McCarthy’s out
Trump trial
Emergency alert test
Hunter Biden
Italy bus crash

The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. (October 3)
Video

US takes action against Chinese fentanyl suppliers

The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. (October 3)
 
Share