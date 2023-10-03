The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. (October 3)
US takes action against Chinese fentanyl suppliers
