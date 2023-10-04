Google Pixel 8
J.C. Jackson
Kaiser strike
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test

The House will try to elect a new speaker next week after the stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy. Republicans are lining up for their chance at the gavel amid the bitter divisions that sparked the chaos. (October 4)
Video

Divided House Republicans search for new speaker after removal of Kevin McCarthy

The House will try to elect a new speaker next week after the stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy. Republicans are lining up for their chance at the gavel amid the bitter divisions that sparked the chaos. (October 4)
 
Share