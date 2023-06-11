The burning of charcoal is now restricted business across northern Uganda amid a wave of resentment by locals who have warned of the threat of climate change stemming from the uncontrolled felling of trees by outsiders. The ban is disrupting a national trade that has long been influenced by cultural sensibilities as much as the seeming abundance of idle land. (June 11) (AP Video: Patrick Onen. Produced by: Joshua Bickel)
Uganda charcoal making ban puts livelihoods at risk
