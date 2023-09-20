Garland hearing latest
Dartmouth football coach dies
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Thursday, but he faces a different climate since visiting in 2022, where Republicans control the House and some are questioning America’s support for Ukraine. (Sept. 20)
Video

Zelenskyy to face challenges in Washington visit, AP Explains

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Thursday, but he faces a different climate since visiting in 2022, where Republicans control the House and some are questioning America’s support for Ukraine. (Sept. 20)
 
Share