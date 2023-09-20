Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Thursday, but he faces a different climate since visiting in 2022, where Republicans control the House and some are questioning America’s support for Ukraine. (Sept. 20)
Zelenskyy to face challenges in Washington visit, AP Explains
