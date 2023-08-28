Residents in war-ravaged settlements close to the hostile northeast frontline are ignoring calls from Ukrainian authorities to evacuate as fighting inches closer to their backyards. (Aug. 23) (AP video/Vasilisa Stepanenko)
People living on northeast frontline in Ukraine ignore calls to evacuate
Residents in war-ravaged settlements close to the hostile northeast frontline are ignoring calls from Ukrainian authorities to evacuate as fighting inches closer to their backyards. (Aug. 23) (AP video/Vasilisa Stepanenko)