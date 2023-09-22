Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska thanked the United State for providing military assistance and other forms of support in the face of Russia’s invasion in a speech at the National Archives in Washington D.C. Thursday. (Sept. 22)
Zelenskyy thanks United States for wartime support
