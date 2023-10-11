Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a meeting at NATO headquarters to make a personal pitch for military aid, amid new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas. He urged world leaders to support the people of Israel. (Oct. 11)
Zelenskyy at NATO meeting urges world leaders to show support to Israeli people
