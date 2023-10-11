Israel-Hamas war
Salman Rushdie memoir
Mary Lou Retton illness
Jada Pinkett Smith
104-year-old skydiver dies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a meeting at NATO headquarters to make a personal pitch for military aid, amid new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas. He urged world leaders to support the people of Israel. (Oct. 11)
Video

Zelenskyy at NATO meeting urges world leaders to show support to Israeli people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a meeting at NATO headquarters to make a personal pitch for military aid, amid new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas. He urged world leaders to support the people of Israel. (Oct. 11)
 
Share