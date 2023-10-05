A Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv.
Bodies removed after deadly strike in Ukraine
