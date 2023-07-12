President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Wednesday as this year’s NATO summit drew to a close in Lithuania. Biden assured Ukraine’s NATO accession “is going to happen,” and vowed the US support isn’t going away. (July 12)
Biden assures Zelenskyy NATO ‘is going to happen’
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Wednesday as this year’s NATO summit drew to a close in Lithuania. Biden assured Ukraine’s NATO accession “is going to happen,” and vowed the US support isn’t going away. (July 12)