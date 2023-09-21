Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine early Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities, starting fires, killing at least two people and trapping others under rubble. The early morning missile attack was Russia’s largest in more than a month, and came a day after reports of sabotage at a Russian military airfield in Chkalovsk near Moscow. (Sept. 21) (AP video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)
Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, in largest attack in more than a month
