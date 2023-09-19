Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
UN General Assembly opens
Debris from F-35 jet found

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday that Russia’s stockpile of nuclear weapons puts global security at risk, insisting “terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” (Sept. 19)
Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy chides Russia in UNGA address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday that Russia’s stockpile of nuclear weapons puts global security at risk, insisting “terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” (Sept. 19)
 
Share