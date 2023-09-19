Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday that Russia’s stockpile of nuclear weapons puts global security at risk, insisting “terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” (Sept. 19)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy chides Russia in UNGA address
